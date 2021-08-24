Make Nostrana’s Unlikely Pairing of Cantaloupe and Spaghetti

If you want to get more into cooking, now is the best time of year to dive headfirst into any and all culinary endeavors. Why? Because late-summer produce makes summer superior to any other season. The greatest joy of cooking during late August and early September is that you really don’t need to do much to your food because it’s delicious as is. Skip the long braises and intricate soups and stews; save those for the middle of winter when the only things at the farmers market are potatoes and cabbage. This time of year is all about speedy salads and pasta.