Make Nostrana’s Unlikely Pairing of Cantaloupe and Spaghetti

pdxmonthly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve heard of melon and prosciutto—now get ready for melon and spaghetti. Chef Cathy Whims of Nostrana and Oven and Shaker has traveled and studied throughout Italy, including a stint with the legendary Marcella Hazan at her home in Venice. This dish, which you'll also find at Nostrana, is based on one of Hazan's recipes from her cookbook Marcella's Italian Kitchen. Make it now, while cantaloupes are at their peak.

