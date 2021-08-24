Lil Nas X Partners With Taco Bell

While McDonalds has been doing meals with A-List celebrities like Travis Scott, BTS, Saweetie and more Taco Bell is now stepping up and joing forces with Lil Nas X! They will be launching new breakfast items like the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burritos, Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burritos, and Grande Toast Breakfast Burritos. Taco Bell CEO said, “Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience, and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans – including its people. This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.” You can expect these items to be in most Taco Bell locations by mid September!