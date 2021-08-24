Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Lil Nas X Partners With Taco Bell

By BET Staff
BET
BET
 7 days ago
Once upon a time, Lil Nas X worked at a Taco Bell in Atlanta, Georgia. Now, he has partnered with the fast good giant. According to Billboard, the 22-year-old will be the chief impact officer at Taco Bell. The fast food chain and the "Industry Baby" rapper will collaborate to promote his upcoming album Montero.

BET

BET

New York City, NY
BET is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

