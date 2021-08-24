Lakers Rumors: Jared Dudley In ‘Advanced Discussions’ To Join Mavericks As Assistant Coach
Los Angeles Lakers, Jared Dudley, Dallas Mavericks, Kyle Kuzma, National Basketball Association, Marc Stein. Though he rarely played any major important minutes over the past two seasons, veteran forward Jared Dudley was clearly one of the most respected players in the Los Angeles Lakers locker room. Completely understanding his role on the team, Dudley was invaluable as a veteran voice on the bench who helped players in practice and mentored some of the team’s younger talent.www.chatsports.com
