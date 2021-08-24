NBA Rumors: Lakers Among Teams With Trade Interest In Pacers’ Jeremy Lamb
After an offseason filled with moves, the Los Angeles Lakers may not be done wheeling and dealing just yet, with another trade potentially on the horizon. The Lakers made arguably the splash of the offseason when they acquired Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards. They then filled out the roster with shooters to surround their three stars, making them the favorites to come out of the West.www.chatsports.com
