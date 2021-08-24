Cancel
2002 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition With 10K Miles Up For Auction

fordauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord and Harley-Davidson – two of the most iconic American manufacturers in existence – teamed up to offer a special-edition Ford F-150 for over a decade. We’ve seen a few nice ones pop up for sale in recent years, including this super-clean 2003 model and Jay Leno’s 2000 model, which sold for a whopping $200,000 for charity a few years ago. Today, those that want a new Harley F-150 must turn to an aftermarket outfit like Tuscany Motor Co., though we recently rendered what a 2021 Ford F-150 H-D edition might look like. Or, they could simply purchase this amazing 2002 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition up for grabs at Cars & Bids.

