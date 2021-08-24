Cancel
Fort Payne, AL

Wildcats lose in a Nailbiter

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT PAYNE, Ala.--The Fort Payne Wildcats were defeated by the Athens Golden Eagles 41-40, in a nailbiter on Friday night. The Wildcats picked up a safety when the Golden Eagles snapped the ball, and it went over the punter's head into the endzone, giving the Wildcats the 2-0 lead with 10:24 remaining in the first quarter. Fort Payne’s Kaden Dubose dashed down the field with a 36-yard touchdown making the score 9-0 with 9:13 left in the first quarter. Devin Wells intercepted the ball and returned it to make the score 16-0 with 7:30 remaining in the first.

