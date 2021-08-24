Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cole Beasley among four Bills players required to quarantine following close contact with team trainer

FingerLakes1
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated NFL players has again become notable for a second straight day. Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis received negative results from their Tuesday COVID-19 tests, but were removed from the team facility and must enter a five-day re-entry cadence mandated by NFL-NFLPA protocols due to their close contact with a member of the team’s training staff who tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed. Linebackers A.J. Klein and Matt Milano have also entered the same five-day re-entry cadence following their own close contacts with the aforementioned member of the training staff and subsequent negative COVID-19 tests.

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Osterholm
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mike Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Quarantine#Nfl Network#American Football#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bills receiver steps up and gets vaccinated, but not Cole Beasley

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie receives the COVID-19 vaccine after getting fined for not wearing a mask. The Buffalo Bills have been at the center of the COVID-19 vaccine topic in the NFL. Earlier this week, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie shared a letter he received from the league, which contained a $14,650 fine for not wearing a mask in the team’s facility as an unvaccinated individual.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cole Beasley Clarifies What Happened At Bills Facility

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was fined by the team today for a violation of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Naturally, the outspoken wideout had something to say on the matter. Taking to Twitter in response to a report from Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic, Beasley gave his side of...
NFLPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Beasley among four Bills players in COVID-19 reentry process

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — One of Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s worst fears was realized Tuesday when receiver Cole Beasley was among four players sidelined for at least five days after being deemed to have close contact with a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. Also placed in the NFL’s five-day reentry cadence were receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler. All four players have tested negative, while Beane said the trainer is experiencing mild symptoms.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cole Beasley Sent Home From Bills Facility On Tuesday

Cole Beasley was reportedly one of two Buffalo Bills players sent home from the team’s facility on Tuesday. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Beasley and fellow wide receiver Gabriel Davis were sent home as close contacts to someone who tested positive for COVID-10. Beasley and...
NFLNBC Sports

Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis out five days after COVID-19 close contact

Cole Beasley‘s staunch refusal to get vaccinated is costing him, and the team. Beasley and fellow Bills receiver Gabriel Davis will both miss five days because they had close contacts with a member of the Bills’ training staff who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.
NFLThe Daily News Online

Report: 5 Bills players out after COVID exposure, including Cole Beasley

Five Buffalo Bills players, including outspoken wide receiver Cole Beasley, are on COVID-19 hiatus after being exposed to a member of the training staff who tested positive, the New York Daily News first reported Tuesday. Veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, wide receiver Gabriel Davis, and linebackers A.J. Klein and Matt...
NFLNBC Sports

Bills activate Cole Beasley, Star Lotulelei off COVID-19 list

After the requisite waiting period, the Bills announced they’ve activated the close contacts of a member of the team’s training staff who tested positive for COVID-19. Receiver Cole Beasley, receiver Gabriel Davis, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, and defensive tackle Vernon Butler are all back on Buffalo’s active roster. Under this...
NFLMPNnow

Bills WRs Isaiah McKenzie, Cole Beasley fined for not wearing masks at team facility

ORCHARD PARK – The Buffalo Bills were in the news once again Thursday morning in relation to COVID-19, and as per usual, that news was not becoming to the franchise. Wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Cole Beasley were each fined $14,650 by the NFL for not wearing masks indoors earlier this week at the team facility, a requirement for all people who are not vaccinated.
NFLspectrumlocalnews.com

Beasley among 4 Bills players taken off reserve/COVID list

The Bills announced that four players, including wide receiver Cole Beasley, have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list days after being deemed to have close contact with a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. Beasley, receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler were sidelined on Tuesday...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Isaiah McKenzie, Cole Beasley at center of Bills’ COVID drama

“They got me!” Isaiah McKenzie wrote Thursday – after the league disciplined the unvaccinated wide out for failing to wear a mask. If only he was wearing something covering his face to hide his identity from the video cameras. McKenzie and Cole Beasley, two Buffalo Bills wide receivers, violated the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy