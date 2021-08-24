Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hernando County, FL

Hernando County School Resource Officer Saves Choking 5-Year-Old Child

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTIRE_0bbaG4qi00

SPRING HILL, FL. – A School Resource Officer from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, help to save a 5-year-old child who was choking, according to HCSO.

On Tuesday just after 11:30 a.m., Deputy Shaun Duval, the School Resource Officer at Challenger K-8 School of Science and Mathematics, located at 13400 Elgin Boulevard in Spring Hill, was monitoring the cafeteria during a lunch period.

Deputy Duval observed a staff member at one of the lunch tables attempting to render aid to a 5-year-old kindergarten student.

Deputy Duval rushed over to the table and observed that the student was exhibiting signs of choking. Deputy Duval immediately began performing the Heimlich maneuver on the student and was able to successfully dislodge a piece of food that was obstructing the student’s airway. The student quickly recovered.

The student was taken to the school clinic, where Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services personnel evaluated him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9HU1_0bbaG4qi00

The student, who is expected to make a full recovery, was later picked up from school by a parent.

Nice work!

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Hill, FL
Hernando County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Society
Spring Hill, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#School Resource Officer#Hcso#Get Driving Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Pasco County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

19-Year-Old Pasco County Woman Charged After Hitting Port Richey Man On His Bicycle

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A 19-year-old Pasco County woman has been charged after running through a crosswalk and hitting a 20-year-old man on his bicycle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on August 19th, the 19-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Regency Park Boulevard, north of Maplehurst Drive, approaching traffic that was stopped for a bicyclist that was crossing the roadway.
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

Bomb Scare Leads To Evacuation Of Lakes Wales Walmart

POLK COUNTY, FL. – A bomb scare led to an evacuation of a Walmart location in Lake Wales on Sunday. Management at Walmart Store 858 located at 2000 FL-60 E, Lake Wales, FL 33898, evacuated the store of customers and associates after the bomb scare. Molly Maj, Director, Digital Strategy...
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Florida Sheriff Deputy Saves High School Student

A Deputy Sheriff’s heroic actions helped save a student’s life in the middle of a medical emergency on the campus of Wharton High School in Tampa. Just before 3 p.m. on August 17, 2021, School Resource Deputy William Mellana of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a student who had passed out while walking on campus due to what appeared to be a medical episode. He was breathing irregularly and unresponsive.
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

One Man Dead, Tampa Police Investigating Overnight Homicide

TAMPA, FL. – A 28-year-old man has died after a shooting incident that happened Monday night around 9:20 PM. On August 30th, officers responded to a disturbance near the 2900 block of W Abdella St. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old male inside of his vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

31-Year-Old Ruskin Man Killed In Overnight Pedestrian Crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – A 31-year-old Ruskin man was killed while walking on US 301 in a crash that happened just after midnight. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling northbound on US-301, north of Brody Boulevard. Troopers say that the Ruskin man was walking on or...
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Highway Patrol Most Wanted: Eric John Riters, Manslaughter

In 2002, a Florida man drove 97 miles per hour drunk, killing two occupants of a stopped vehicle. Florida Highway Patrol has this man listed on the FHP Most Wanted list. Eric John Riters was traveling on November 8, 2002, in a 1999 Oldsmobile northbound on N. John Young Parkway (SR 423) at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a legally stopped vehicle that was westbound on 33rd Street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy