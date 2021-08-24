Hernando County School Resource Officer Saves Choking 5-Year-Old Child

SPRING HILL, FL. – A School Resource Officer from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, help to save a 5-year-old child who was choking, according to HCSO.

On Tuesday just after 11:30 a.m., Deputy Shaun Duval, the School Resource Officer at Challenger K-8 School of Science and Mathematics, located at 13400 Elgin Boulevard in Spring Hill, was monitoring the cafeteria during a lunch period.

Deputy Duval observed a staff member at one of the lunch tables attempting to render aid to a 5-year-old kindergarten student.

Deputy Duval rushed over to the table and observed that the student was exhibiting signs of choking. Deputy Duval immediately began performing the Heimlich maneuver on the student and was able to successfully dislodge a piece of food that was obstructing the student’s airway. The student quickly recovered.

The student was taken to the school clinic, where Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services personnel evaluated him.

The student, who is expected to make a full recovery, was later picked up from school by a parent.

Nice work!

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon