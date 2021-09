LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self reacted to the latest developments surrounding the topic of conference realignment last week. In a conversation with The Kansas City Star, Self said he wasn’t surprised that the Pac-12 Conference wasn’t currently heading toward expansion. While conferences are analyzing the current landscape, given the news Texas and Oklahoma will join the Southeastern Conference, he doesn’t think they will rush their next move. There’s uncertainty that exists that makes Self nervous — don’t forget the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten Conference and Pac-12 announced their alliance last week, too — but considering the Jayhawks’ brand and the school’s academic standing he’s not bereft of favorable points.