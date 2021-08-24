Cancel
Topps Exclusive Star Trek Spock and Klingon Kor Mega Figures Revealed

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, it was revealed that Topps would be the new home to some exclusive Mega figures from a variety of franchises. This would consist of Superheroes, Horror, Pop Culture, Sci-Fi, and they kicked off the event with DC Comics Shazam and Black Adam. These exclusive Mego figures, are only available through Topps, and each drop will only be up for one week, and then they will vanish as new figures drop on Mondays. This week we are going to Space, the Final Frontier, as two iconic characters from Star Trek is back for the newest wave of Mega Topps releases.

