Skrillex has enlisted longtime collaborator Justin Bieber and Don Toliver for new single, “Don’t Go.” The trio also appear in the accompanying video. In the new Salomon Ligthelm-directed visual, the trio become live art in a number of exhibits, including an enclosed neon-lit area and a nature setting, and paintings drip tears on the walls. Bieber and Toliver trade verses and later in the song take turns on the lines: “Girl I need to see your face/Hit the gas to win the race/30 pounds of loaded bass/Move it babe I love the chase.” By songs end, they are all cast in...