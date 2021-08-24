Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Neill Blomkamp Reflects On Potential For His Ripley Story In Alien 5

By Aedan Juvet
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've extensively talked about the scrapped plans for Neill Blomkamp's Alien 5 film, but the sting of its dissolution only intensifies over time. In the Alien franchise, there have been a lot of stories – four back-to-back films, two prequels, and an upcoming television series set within the Alien universe. In that time, the franchise has had its ups and downs, most noticeably with its box office decline in the two (more recent) films, halting the potential return to the original storyline with Blomkamp attached.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neill Blomkamp
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alien 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
MoviesMovieWeb

Ethan Hawke's Blumhouse Horror Movie The Black Phone Terrifies CinemaCon

The Black Phone is a new movie from Blumhouse, which sees Ethan Hawke reuniting with Sinister writer and director Scott Derrickson in a chilling tale based on a short story by horror author Joe Hill. Universal unveiled the trailer for the movie as part of their CinemaCon panel on Wednesday, which was introduced by Hawke, who said the movie breaks his self-imposed "no bad guys" rule. In a CinemaCon that was dominated by big franchise movies, The Black Phone stands out as something for those looking for a movie a little more low-key.
TV & Videos/Film

'Nautilus' Will Tell The Origin Story Of Captain Nemo On Disney+

Studios have been trying and failing for decades to develop their own adaptation of the classic seafaring Jules Verne novel, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Unless you count The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and the appearance of Captain Nemo as a 19th century superhero (you really shouldn't count it, though), Disney's 1954 film was the last proper adaptation of the legendary 1870 story. That's set to change with this latest news, as Disney+ is sailing right on ahead with Nautilus, a series that will depict the origin story for Captain Nemo and his beloved submarine.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the most sci-fi movie on Amazon Prime ASAP

Stars aren’t born, they’re made. Though it occasionally happens that an actor’s first-ever role is the one that catapults them to the top of Hollywood’s A-list, actors more frequently deliver strong work for years before the film industry takes notice. For John Boyega, whose breakthrough came when he played Finn...
MoviesPopculture

'Exorcist' Reboot Release Date Revealed

The recently announced Exorcist reboot has had fans everywhere curious to know when it may debut, and now a release date has been revealed. According to Deadline, the new Exorcist film will debut on Oct. 13, 2023. The new film will be a direct sequel to the original 1973 movie and will kick off a new trilogy of Exorcist films.
MoviesComicBook

Sharksploitation Documentary to Chronicle Impact of Sharks in Horror Films

Back in 1975, Steven Spielberg's Jaws helped birth the idea of a blockbuster, proving just how captivated movie fans were by horror movies focusing on sharks, with the all-new documentary Sharksploitation set to explore the nature of shark cinema and the countless films that attempted to replicate the success of the adaptation of the Peter Benchley novel. Shortly after Jaws debuted, audiences were treated to films like Piranha and Orca, which focused on the horrors of animals that lurked under the surface of the water, while recent efforts like the Sharknado series dominate social media whenever they debut, if only for audiences to revel in their absurdity.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Trailer & Poster For Cronenbergian Insect Thriller MOSQUITO STATE

There’s more than a touch of David Cronenberg in director Filip Jan Rymsza’s Mosquito State. Co-written by Rymsza and Mario Zermeno, the film is a Wall Street body horror with plenty of atmosphere and strong visuals. It’s set in 2007 – just before the recession. Beau Knapp, Charlotte Vega and...
MoviesNo Film School

Neill Blomkamp Describes His Long-Lost 'Alien' Movie to Joe Rogan

Neill Blomkamp's Alien 5 would have served as a highly anticipated direct sequel to the original franchise trilogy. Sci-fi writer/director Neill Blomkamp's long-promised Alien movie has been banished to development hell. Way back in 2015, he tweeted that the film was on hold at the time for a Prometheus follow-up.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Neill Blomkamp pours cold water on Alien film hopes

Neill Blomkamp doubts that his planned 'Alien' film will ever come to fruition. Neill Blomkamp doubts that his 'Alien' film will ever be released. The 41-year-old director had been planning a movie in the iconic sci-fi series with star Sigourney Weaver but plans fizzled out when original director Sir Ridley Scott returned to the franchise with his prequels 'Prometheus' and 'Alien: Covenant' which explored the origins of the deadly Xenomorph.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Demonic Review: Unimaginative Possession Thriller Doesn’t Play to Neill Blomkamp’s Strengths

Neill Blomkamp’s sci-fi work finds its chief pleasures as a cinema of the hyperreal. Aliens, robots, and impossibly cool implements of destruction exist fifteen minutes into the future, covered in the grime and grit and chipped imperfection of used objects, in alternate worlds as beholden to the violence of material inequity as our own. Anderson Cooper (playing himself) reveals speculative history as breaking news coverage. The fantastically imaginary becomes physically palpable. Blomkamp’s chief aesthetic guideposts are visual media’s pinnacles of “you are there” immediacy: cinema verité, video games, documentary. His cinema is vividly externalized, rife with world-building, sprawling in scope, and rooted in a firm sense of the material.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Noah Hawley’s ‘Alien’ Series Likely Arrives In 2023; FX Calls It A “Beast” & Aware Of Its “Cinematic Universe” Placement

The Television Critics Association summer tour is underway, and FX Network chief John Landgraf has been sharing info at his presentation all day. We know that “What We Do In The Shadows” has been renewed for a fourth season, and “American Horror Stories” has been renewed for season two. In addition, FX is trying to fight hard to stay in the Ryan Murphy business, given he’s expanded into Netflix. The cable and streamer announced “American Love Story” and “American Sports Story” anthology series are in development along with “Studio 54: American Crime Story.” But that’s not all; FX is clearly also in the Noah Hawley business, the creator of “Fargo.” And today, we received some updates on the FX “Alien” series that Hawley is developing.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Demonic’: Neill Blomkamp’s Supernatural Horror Misfire Is More Interested In Toying With New Tech Than Story [Review]

Neill Blomkamp affirms again with “Demonic,” his least entertaining feature film yet, that he is a true mad scientist with genre even if everything blows up in his face. His convictions can be truly bizarre, like with something as small as Jodie Foster’s peculiar accent in “Elysium” or the entirety of “Chappie.” Whether one likes those movies or not, it’s unmistakable that Blomkamp believes in what he’s toying with and that such confidence defines his artistry when creating his mark in the crowded world of sci-fi. But Blomkamp continues to baffle even more with “Demonic,” as he’s made a horror film that is so rote it’s hardly scary, all to showcase a developing technology that is intriguing as a sales pitch but unconvincing as a narrative device.
Video Gamesthefilmstage.com

Neill Blomkamp on Virtual Spaces, the Aesthetic Possibilities of Video Games, and Pivoting Genres with Demonic

Although we weren’t crazy about Neill Blomkamp’s Demonic, the South African director remains one of the more exciting talents in genre filmmaking today. Between his cult-hit feature films (particularly 2009’s breakout District 9 and 2015’s unjustly maligned cyberpunk blockbuster Chappie) and the technically impressive shorts on his Oats Studios YouTube channel, Blomkamp has repeatedly proven himself to be an innovator on the cutting edge of visual technology with a pure-hearted love of science fiction and an irrepressibly chaotic sense of (naughty, violent, populist) fun. His eye for artfully uncanny special-effects creations furthers his unifying motif of hyperreality, as his creations blend flesh with machine and realism with fantasy, the better to fully immerse us in his richly imagined worlds. That love of immersive CG has also drawn him to video games, with an open admiration for the medium still rare among filmmakers––an admiration he’s been able to act on, as just last month he announced his first professional entry into game development at newly-formed studio Gunzilla Games.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Demonic’ Review: Neill Blomkamp’s Dull Entry Into Horror is Devoid of Scares

Is there anything left to be done with demonic possession on screen? For nearly 50 years, these movies have been chasing after the glory of the granddaddy of them all, The Exorcist. And while not every follow-up flick about demons inhabiting the bodies of innocent victims has been good, some have been pretty darn enjoyable in their […]
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

That Time Quentin Tarantino Acted Out Gangster Scenes From His Star Trek Movie

Some experiences in life are so wild, merely speaking of their existence is a delight. Screenwriter Mark L. Smith, a writer on films such as The Revenant and The Midnight Sky, has one of those stories of his own to tell-- as his work on Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie left him with a lot of gems to recount. And one of them happens to be the time that Tarantino acted out gangster scenes from the script, which according to Smith, is just as fun as it sounds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy