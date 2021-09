If you plan to purchase a property, you want to know how much it’s worth so you don’t overpay. Therefore, getting an accurate assessment of the home’s value is essential. If you plan to sell, you need to set a price that will attract buyers, not drive them away. A real estate appraiser specializes in assessing the fair market value of a home. Not all appraisers have the same qualifications and experience, so it’s important to choose one carefully.