Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Enjoy A Delightful Day Trip To Montauk’s Beaches In New York Before Summer’s End

By Lisa Sammons
Posted by 
New York Only
New York Only
 7 days ago

Summer will be over with before you know it, so make the most of it while you can! There’s nothing quite like a beach trip to take your summer to the next level. There are some really incredible beaches in New York that you don’t want to miss. The Hamptons are famous for being a summer refuge for the wealthy, and it’s easy to see why. The beaches there are magnificent. They are full of history and provide excellent opportunities for recreation.

The lighthouse at Montauk was the very first to be constructed in New York, and the first public works project designed under the United States. It is the fourth oldest active lighthouse in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNzGa_0bbaBeAS00
Anthony Montemurro/Wikimedia Commons

Montauk's name comes from the Montaukett tribe that lived in the area. The area has a rich history in colonial skirmishes with the natives, the Revolutionary War, and even World War II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USLJc_0bbaBeAS00
Jordan Confino Elevatedphotopro.com/Flickr

Dogs are allowed on the beach during designated hours, making Montauk a very popular spot for Fido.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3FVu_0bbaBeAS00
stefan0/Flickr

Beaches at Montauk are very popular for tourists. There are plenty of hotels here, though many are only open during the warmer months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdkgS_0bbaBeAS00
Sam/Flickr
If you hate crowds, you're better off visiting during the off season!

Montauk Island boasts six state parks: Hither Hills, Shadmoor, Montauk Downs, Amsterdam Beach, Camp Hero, and Montauk Point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDkCs_0bbaBeAS00
Erik Anestad/Flickr
The parks include various amenities, like tennis courts, golf courses, and swimming pools.

This area is extremely popular for fishing. It reportedly holds the claim for the largest number of saltwater fishing records in the entire world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgjQR_0bbaBeAS00
bloomsday616/Flickr

It's also a great place to enjoy a walk down the beach. There's nothing like feeling the sand between your toes and the gentle pull of the tide rolling in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGLex_0bbaBeAS00
Chris Ford/Flickr

With a number of beaches here, there's plenty of space to enjoy. Ditch Plains and Gin Beach are particularly popular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XggAP_0bbaBeAS00
Scott Dexter/Flickr

Have you been to any of the beaches on Montauk Island? Share your favorite in the comments! You’re also welcome to pop over to our nomination page to tell us all about your favorite seasonal spots in the Empire State for a chance to see them featured!

The post Enjoy A Delightful Day Trip To Montauk’s Beaches In New York Before Summer’s End appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

New York Only

New York Only

916
Followers
488
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, New York Only is for people who LOVE the Empire State. We publish one New York article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trip#The Beaches#Swimming Pools#Wikimedia Commons#Elevatedphotopro Com#Montauk Point#Bloomsday616
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
TravelPosted by
Only In Northern California

You Can Walk, Dine, And Play At Pillar Point Harbor Along The Northern California Coast

If you love the ocean, chances are your ideal day involves visiting the Northern California coast. Our coastline’s breathtaking beauty is always worth checking out and this popular harbor is the perfect place to do so. Pillar Point has been around for a long time as a destination where you can walk, dine, shop, and […] The post You Can Walk, Dine, And Play At Pillar Point Harbor Along The Northern California Coast appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In New Hampshire

The Outdoor Fun Park In New Hampshire That’s Perfect For A Family Day Trip

There’s nothing better than having fun with friends and family! Lucky for us in a place like New Hampshire it’s easy to find a place to do it. Whether you love outdoor hikes, swimming or enjoying cultural things like theater or movies, there’s always something to plan. Lately we’re all about places that offer lots of different ways to have fun. And bonus points it it’s outside! If you feel the same way, head to this fun park with tons of different attractions all wrapped into one.
TravelPosted by
Only In Southern California

Lake Morena County Park In Southern California Is The Camping And Fishing Park You’ve Been Waiting To Explore With Your Loved Ones

Lake Morena County Park is a camping and fishing park situated southwest of the Laguna Mountains. Due to its unique location, the park bears the combined characteristics of a mountain, desert, and coastal region. Experts find the landscape interesting, but for most visitors, it is the place to live out their angler and camper dreams. […] The post Lake Morena County Park In Southern California Is The Camping And Fishing Park You’ve Been Waiting To Explore With Your Loved Ones appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelFodorsTravel

Deal Alert: 49% Off This Resort on One of the Caribbean’s Most Stunning Islands

Home > Destinations > Caribbean > St. Martin and St. Maarten > Deals. You can save big on this fully refundable deal. Picture this: you’re lounging on a sunbed with a mimosa in hand. The sun is lightly toasting your sunscreen-lathered body (you’ve checked that the sunscreen is reef-safe). You go for a swim in the ocean and watch low-flying planes from a bar. Sounds like a dream after the nightmare of 2020, right?
TravelKSLTV

Low Water, Long Beaches Draw Big Crowds To Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE, Utah – As low water levels are shutting down boat ramps around the state, park managers at Bear Lake State Park are seeing some of their biggest crowds ever. “I’ve seen more people with their vehicles and their boat trailers parked at our four launch ramps than I’d ever seen before,” said Richard Droesbeke, the Bear Lake park manager. “So that shows us that we’re coming up.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

This Little Lake Superior Cottage In Minnesota Is Steps Away From A Beautiful Agate-Filled Beach

It’s time for a North Shore getaway! Luckily, it’s not hard to find lovely cabins all along the shores of Lake Superior. Today, we’d like to introduce a simple but beautiful cabin that is steps away from a pebble beach. You’ll love watching the sun rise over the lake from your private porch and walking […] The post This Little Lake Superior Cottage In Minnesota Is Steps Away From A Beautiful Agate-Filled Beach appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
New York Only

Devil’s Hole Trail In New York Leads To One Of The Most Scenic Views In The State

Seen from either the United States or Canada, the Niagara River area is well-known. But the nearby Devil’s Hole Trail is another location that offers magnificent views of the waterway. Located in the state park of the same name, the trail is one and a half miles with a moderate level of challenge. The high vantage point allows a breathtaking vista of the surrounding waters and foliage. While it changes with the season, it will always knock your socks off!
Traveltheislandnow.com

Going places: Discovery Bicycle’s 6-day Coast of Maine Tour delights the senses

Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com. When I finally reach the summit of Cadillac Mountain, Acadia National Park’s highest point at 1500 ft., having huffed, puffed and sweated my way by bike up the 3.5 mile long, ever-rising winding road, little kids come up with amazement. “We passed you on the road. You rode up here!” I must confess to beam with pride while also taking in the view. Looking down to the ocean, Bar Harbor and the Bar Harbor Inn at sea level where we started our ride some 20 miles and several hours earlier, I realize, “Wait a minute, We rode from there!” (In fact, the ride is mostly uphill from mile 12 to 20) The view is amazing, but having that physical, mental achievement is all the more satisfying.
LifestyleHawaii Magazine

Take a Virtual Tour of Maui’s West Coast Beaches

From the sparkling, crystal-clear seas of Honolua Bay to the ʻohana-friendly shores of Kāʻanapali Beach, the west coast of Maui on its own has an exceptional array of beaches, all in close proximity to one another. So close, in fact, it is feasible to hit all the best ones in a single day. And while we don’t recommend doing that, it’s best to take your time and relax at the beach, we did it for you. So enjoy our virtual tour of Maui’s west coast beaches, which are all dotted along the picturesque Honoapiʻilani Highway.
TravelFodorsTravel

Which Is a Better Vacation? Cape Cod or Bar Harbor?

One of them is a more beautiful (and affordable) destination to visit. If you were to put together the ultimate New England waterfront getaway, what would it include? Miles of sandy walking trails? Breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean? Rustic lighthouses and an abundance of seafood?. Perhaps you want a...
RestaurantsBangor Daily News

The only restaurant in Acadia National Park has closed temporarily due to COVID-19

The Jordan Pond House, which is the only restaurant inside Acadia National Park, closed Wednesday after one of its staffers tested positive for COVID-19. The situation highlights the effect of rising COVID-19 case levels across Maine during an exceptionally busy season for Acadia National Park, which is on pace to smash its visitation record from 2018.
Environmenttravelblog.org

Norfolk Beaches on a windy day

First visit of the day was to meet up with my Sister-out-law Liz who I’ve not seen for rather too many years. Had a coffee and a catchup chat and became reacquainted not only with Liz but with her puppy who is the son of my daughter’s dog. Lovely way to start the day.
LifestylePosted by
Big Country 96.9

Great White Shark Seen Near Several Maine Beaches

As mother natured turned up the heat on New England on Thursday and Friday, it should not be much of a surprise that Mainers (and visitors) flocked to Maine beaches in crazy numbers. It looks like people weren't the only ones attracted to our beaches. According to WMTW, a Great...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

New York Beaches to Visit Before You Die

Take the downtown Q train to the last stop, head to the abandoned factory where there was that triple homicide, and find Ivan, an elderly Belarusian who will ferry you over in his rowboat for $85.57 (exact change only). Once you arrive, listen to the rollicking waves that almost drown out the construction noise from the causeway above. Fun fact: at low tide you can find cigarette butts dating back to the seventies. There are no public restrooms, but you can walk five miles to use the porta-potty on the causeway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy