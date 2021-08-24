Enjoy A Delightful Day Trip To Montauk’s Beaches In New York Before Summer’s End

Summer will be over with before you know it, so make the most of it while you can! There’s nothing quite like a beach trip to take your summer to the next level. There are some really incredible beaches in New York that you don’t want to miss. The Hamptons are famous for being a summer refuge for the wealthy, and it’s easy to see why. The beaches there are magnificent. They are full of history and provide excellent opportunities for recreation.

The lighthouse at Montauk was the very first to be constructed in New York, and the first public works project designed under the United States. It is the fourth oldest active lighthouse in the country.

Montauk's name comes from the Montaukett tribe that lived in the area. The area has a rich history in colonial skirmishes with the natives, the Revolutionary War, and even World War II.

Dogs are allowed on the beach during designated hours, making Montauk a very popular spot for Fido.

Beaches at Montauk are very popular for tourists. There are plenty of hotels here, though many are only open during the warmer months.

Montauk Island boasts six state parks: Hither Hills, Shadmoor, Montauk Downs, Amsterdam Beach, Camp Hero, and Montauk Point.

This area is extremely popular for fishing. It reportedly holds the claim for the largest number of saltwater fishing records in the entire world.

It's also a great place to enjoy a walk down the beach. There's nothing like feeling the sand between your toes and the gentle pull of the tide rolling in.

With a number of beaches here, there's plenty of space to enjoy. Ditch Plains and Gin Beach are particularly popular.

If you hate crowds, you're better off visiting during the off season!The parks include various amenities, like tennis courts, golf courses, and swimming pools.

Have you been to any of the beaches on Montauk Island? Share your favorite in the comments! You’re also welcome to pop over to our nomination page to tell us all about your favorite seasonal spots in the Empire State for a chance to see them featured!

