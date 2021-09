The New Hanover High School football season will have to wait due to COVID-19 protocols, only five months after the Wildcats' spring season abruptly ended early. New Hanover head coach Dylan Dimock told the StarNews on Tuesday that the Wildcats' season opener against New Bern had been canceled with the Wildcats in quarantine. This becomes the latest game across the state to be canceled in Week 1 due to COVID-19, but the first inside the Wilmington area.