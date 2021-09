The rivalry matchup between Ohio and Michigan lived up to the hype. Taylor (Mich.) North Little League went into the top of the sixth inning with a four-run lead, but the Hamilton (Ohio) West Side Little League team brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the frame after drawing a bases-loaded walk with two outs. But for the third time Sunday, Michigan kept them loaded to stifle the rally. Taylor clinched the state's first Little League World Series title since 1959 with the 5-2 victory.