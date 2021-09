The state of Florida today opened a monoclonal antibody treatment center at Lakes Church, 1010 E. Memorial Blvd., that has the capacity to treat up to 300 patients a day. Gov. Ron DeSantis came to Lakeland to announce the clinic, which will provide free treatments to people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and vulnerable people who have been exposed to somebody with COVID, ClickOrlando reported. The treatments are provided regardless of vaccination status and are intended to keep recipients from needing hospitalization. | MORE: Learn more & make an appointment | DeSantis news conference.