Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Travis Etienne, Darrell Henderson, Adam Trautman, more before 2021 fantasy football drafts

It was a bad day for some of fantasy football Twitter’s favorite players on Monday. Adam Trautman has become a popular sleeper at tight end, Darrell Henderson is considered underrated by many, and Travis Etienne is the shiny new rookie in a Trevor Lawrence-led offense…and all suffered notable injuries. Lastly, CeeDee Lamb has been more or less expected to ascend to the elite class of wideouts ( WR11 in PPR ADP), but he had a slight setback, too. With the group all set to miss either practice or games, do any of them warrant movement in your rankings and cheat sheets? Read below for injury updates ahead of 2021 fantasy drafts.