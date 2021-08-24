Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Travis Etienne, Darrell Henderson, Adam Trautman, more before 2021 fantasy football drafts

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a bad day for some of fantasy football Twitter’s favorite players on Monday. Adam Trautman has become a popular sleeper at tight end, Darrell Henderson is considered underrated by many, and Travis Etienne is the shiny new rookie in a Trevor Lawrence-led offense…and all suffered notable injuries. Lastly, CeeDee Lamb has been more or less expected to ascend to the elite class of wideouts ( WR11 in PPR ADP), but he had a slight setback, too. With the group all set to miss either practice or games, do any of them warrant movement in your rankings and cheat sheets? Read below for injury updates ahead of 2021 fantasy drafts.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wideouts#Ppr Adp#Twitter Sn Fantasy#Espn#Mri#Rotowire Com#Rb26#Teamrankings#Te26#Te27#Ceedee#Cowboys#Wr10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFakeTeams

2021 Fantasy Football: Jacksonville Jaguars Outlook Following the Injury to Travis Etienne

Injuries are the absolute worst. Seeing a player get hurt at any point is downright awful and I wish we could turn the injury sliders off every year as if we were playing Madden. But unfortunately, injuries are a part of sports, and we have to adjust to the potential altered outcomes that could stem from them. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, they’ll sadly be without rookie running back Travis Etienne for the entire 2021 season after he suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on season-ending injured reserve.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 Fantasy Football Busts At Running Back In 2021

The NFL season is nearly among us which means it’s time to evaluate the top five fantasy football running back busts in 2021. Multiple factors can categorize a player as a fantasy football bust. It could come down to draft capital, lack of talent surrounding the player, or too much talent in the backup role.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rams’ Darrell Henderson hit with huge injury update

The Los Angeles Rams keep getting hit by injuries to their running back group. Cam Akers tore his Achilles and is already out for the year, paving the way for Darrell Henderson to take control of the group. However, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, Henderson hurt his thumb during practice on Monday. When asked about his status, Rams head coach Sean McVay wasn’t entirely sure.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Travis Etienne Injury News

Earlier this week, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne left the team’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints early with a foot injury. Initially, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told reporters that Etienne suffered a “sprained foot.” “We don’t know the seriousness of it yet,” Meyer said in his postgame press conference.
NFLCBS Sports

Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart and Top 150: Jerry Jeudy soaring, Darrell Henderson back to earth

This is the final trade chart update before the 2021 NFL season gets underway, and within it is a good lesson about betting on talent in Dynasty leagues. One of the biggest risers in redraft this offseason has been Jerry Jeudy, and that's reflected in the most recent trade chart. One of the biggest fallers in the past couple of days is Darrell Henderson, whose value had only recently peaked because of the injury to Cam Akers.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Darrell Henderson’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

As he enters the 2021 season, Los Angeles Rams RB Darrell Henderson finds himself in yet another convoluted situation regarding his role after seeing his fantasy football outlook completely change with mear weeks remaining until Week 1. Heading into the season as with an uncertain role, can Henderson be a useful fantasy commodity?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Shares Injury Update For Travis Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne left Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints early due to a foot injury. It’s a tough blow to the offense since the 25th overall pick is arguably Urban Meyer’s most versatile weapon. Meyer selected Etienne in the first round of this year’s...
NFLCBS Sports

Travis Etienne Fantasy Football 2021: Preseason Liscfranc injury could reportedly end season for Jaguars RB

Travis Etienne suffered a serious Lisfranc injury during the Jacksonville Jaguars' preseason game against the New Orleans Saints that will knock the rookie running back out for several months and potentially the whole season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Rapoport says the recovery timetable is 12 weeks at minimum. If he recovers well after that, and likely also if Jacksonville is still in playoff contention, Etienne could return to the field.
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Jaguars Fantasy Football Preview: Questions piling up for Trevor Lawrence after Travis Etienne injury

Record: 1 - 15 (32) WR: D.J. Chark WR43, Laviska Shenault RB49, Keelan Cole* WR68. That was Urban Meyer's pass rate in 2018 at Ohio State -- his highest as a coach since getting to the University of Florida. How much of that is a result of philosophy and how much is the fact that Meyer was running juggernaut teams who routinely beat their opposition by 30-plus? Well, I'll let new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell explain it:
NFLfantasypros.com

When will Travis Etienne Return from Injury? (Fantasy Football Injury Updates)

Travis Etienne was one of the most hyped rookies of the 2021 draft class given his college production and the fact that the Jaguars spent a first-round draft pick to acquire him. However, his immediate fantasy outlook is clouded by the injury he sustained during Monday’s preseason game against the Saints. When will Travis Etienne return from his injury?
NFLnewsbrig.com

Fantasy fallout of Travis Etienne injury, James Robinson rises

Major injuries have thankfully been sparse during NFL training camps and the preseason, but unfortunately we got a game-changer on Tuesday with the news of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne’s season ending due to a foot injury. Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury Monday in the preseason loss to...
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football Impact: Travis Etienne likely out for the season

On Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne suffered a foot injury that was deemed to be a Lisfranc sprain. There is a bit of conflict in reports, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter has pointed to the injury likely being season-ending after surgery. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport pointed to a 12-week official timetable at minimum, which keeps the door open for a late-season return.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Breakouts 2021: Darrell Henderson set for a big season

We’re at the stage of the preseason when fantasy owners are looking at cheat sheets and attempting to formulate a plan for upcoming drafts. While it’s important to hit on early picks, managers rarely stray far from the consensus. It’s fantasy football sleepers who are often the difference between winning championships and not. But who are the fantasy football breakouts in the AFC and NFC who will make you look like a genius?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy