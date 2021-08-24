Charges: Gene Abrahamson Threatened Man With Sword After Racist Rant

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of going on a racist tirade and threatening a man with a sword in a suburban liquor store parking lot earlier this month.

Gene Abrahamson, 68, is charged with threats of violence, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County.

A criminal complaint states a man called 911 Aug. 13 to report a man who had driven straight at the caller’s car in the parking lot of a St. Anthony liquor store and blocked his way.

The man — later identified via surveillance footage and his license plate as Abrahamson — allegedly called the 911 caller racial slurs before parking his car and exiting with a sword. According to the complaint, Abrahamson waved the sword over his head and threatened to kill the 911 caller. He eventually left the parking lot.

The St. Anthony Police Department arrested Abrahamson Wednesday. He “resisted arrest” and suffered a minor scratch, according to police.

Abrahamson has since been released from the Hennepin County Jail and is due in court Sept. 13.

