Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leadville, CO

Tradition Of Using Llamas To Carry Supplies For Leadville 100 Ultra Marathon Continues

By Anica Padilla
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — The Leadville 100 ultra marathon went off this weekend — with runners getting help from some four-legged friends. The race starts at over 10,000 feet and only goes up from there! The competitors need supplies to keep them going and they count on llamas to deliver them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SLhT_0bba7LTs00

(credit: CBS)

For more than three decades, a herd of llamas has hauled supplies to the aid station at the top of Hope Pass — at 12,600 feet.

The aid station offers tired racers food, candy, electrolytes and medical care. They also pump, filter and chlorinate water out of Willis Creek for the runners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XkvQ_0bba7LTs00

(credit: CBS)

After the race is over, those hard working llamas pack about 3,000 pounds of gear back down.

Gary Carlton has been volunteering at the Hope Pass Aid Station for more than 15 years, bringing llamas from his 700-acre cattle farm in Strasburg up for the race.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leadville, CO
Lifestyle
City
Strasburg, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Leadville, CO
Leadville, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Llamas#Race#Ultra Marathon Continues#The Hope Pass Aid Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Estes Park, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Meadow Closures Begin Wednesday Through Oct. 31 During Elk Rutting Season

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The annual meadow closures begin Wednesday in Rocky Mountain National Park. Park officials want visitors to stay on designated trails and roadways during elk rutting season. (credit: CBS) The closures run from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. every day through Oct. 31. Park officials extended the closure last year after so many visitors approached the elk once the closure was lifted. Colorado Parks and Wildlife and National Park officials urge people to stay away from wildlife all the time, not just during rutting season.
Big Bear, CAkbhr933.com

9th Annual Kodiak Ultra Marathon

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The 9th annual Kodiak Ultra Marathons will take place August 20-21, 2021 in beautiful Big Bear Lake, California. Big Bear Lake sits at 7,000 ft in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California. The 100 mile distance will start and finish in the Big Bear Village and will circumnavigate the entire Big Bear Valley.
Kalispell, MTPosted by
The Daily Inter Lake

Sisters carry on family tradition of raising goats

The Brist family of Kila and Marion have ranched west of Kalispell for more than a century, and goats have been part of the operation for many decades. "We had Alpines [goats] on our family farm for 40 years," Madison Brist said. "Our grandparents, aunt and dad showed them and we wanted to keep up the tradition."
Estacada, ORPosted by
Estacada News

For the love of llamas

Estacada's Tallmon family has run Hidden Oaks Llama Ranch on Southeast Currin Road for more than 20 years. Sharri Tallmon has seen many of the residents of Hidden Oaks Llama Ranch grow up. Tallmon, who runs the 50-acre farm at 30645 S.E. Currin Road with her family, has worked with many of the llamas from the moment they were born. "They're like my kids," she said, discussing the 60 llamas that reside on the farm. The oldest is 22 and the youngest is just several months. "They really do have their own personalities." The Tallmon family started Hidden Oaks Llama...
Animalsyalnews.com

Horse Farm Offers Riding, Lessons And Boarding

WATER VALLEY – A new business is opening this month that will offer fun for all ages. Oak Hill Farm will offer a wide variety of activities related to horses – trail riding, riding lessons and boarding. Nestled on 71 acres northeast of Water Valley off of County Road 224, the farm has a barn with brand new stalls and lengthy trails that meander through beautiful wooded bottoms and ridges.
Palisade, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Palisade Plunge Allows Mountain Bikers To Ride From Top Of Grand Mesa To Downtown Palisade

PALISADE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Palisade and its partners recently celebrated the opening of the Palisade Plunge, a singletrack trail that starts at more than 10,700 feet at the top of the Grand Mesa then plunges down 6,000 feet to Palisade, which has an altitude of 4,700 feet. “The Palisade Plunge Trail is a unique and unforgettable trail experience, providing access to remote public lands while traversing stunning alpine to high desert terrain,” said Scott Winans in a news release. Winans is the President of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association and member of the ORC Leadership Council. The 32...
Saratoga County, NYNEWS10 ABC

Discovering Saratoga: Travers blanket tradition continues

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For more than 25 years, Susan Garrett has been making the floral blankets that adorn the winner of the Travers Stakes Race. It’s a tradition she started at the Saratoga Race Course when she began making them in 1994. Each Travers blanket is made with...
Lake George, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Marathon swimmer dives into a rich Lake George tradition

At 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Charlotte Brynn eased herself into the gently lapping waters of Lake George from the dock at Snug Harbor Marina in Ticonderoga. She was wearing a one-piece competitive-style bathing suit and a bathing cap, plus goggles and a glow stick tied to her suit.
Routt County, COcbslocal.com

Cubs Found Several Months After Routt County Bear Attack

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two bear cubs who were left on their own after their mother attacked and injured a man in Routt County have been found. Wildlife officers euthanized the mother after the May incident in the Whitewood neighborhood to the southwest of Steamboat Springs. The man realized...
Florida Statewogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars return to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Mary Tiffany posted on Orlando's Conway Community page that the hairy critters are out and about. "One of my family members was stung today,"...
Verona, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Verona boy reels in rare foot-long goldfish

Oh, carp -- someone set a goldfish loose in a body of water they weren't supposed to. Cash Geiger caught a foot-long goldfish while fishing at the Fireman's Park pond in August, an email from his father Jason to the Press said. Goldfish, classified as carassius auratus and in the same family as koi fish, are considered a restricted invasive species in Wisconsin, the state Department of Natural Resources' website states.
Animalssingletracks.com

Mountain Bikers Blamed for Cattle Deaths in New Zealand Incident

A group of mountain bikers in New Zealand is being blamed for the death of three pregnant cows after spooking the animals along a narrow gravel road. According to this Otago Daily Times story, nine pregnant cows fell off a cliff while running away from the bikers; six of the cows ended up in the water and were alive after being rescued by boat.
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

Watch: World’s fastest-accelerating roller coaster closes after riders break bones

Japan’s Do-Dodonpa roller coaster, known as the world’s fastest-accelerating roller coaster and the fastest in Japan, is closed until further notice. The roller coaster is one of many attractions in Japan’s Fuji-Q Highland, a theme park located at the foot of Mount Fuji. Do-Dodonpa can reach speeds of 111.8 miles per hour and can go from zero to 111.8 miles per hour in just 1.56 seconds — ​​ “super death” acceleration, according to the theme park’s website.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Cowboy Picked on by Strangers at the Saloon Gets Angry

For today’s dose of laughter, two cowboys showed their famed skills in situations they rectified with some quick thinking that involved saloons, beer, and horses. As one cowboy rode through town, he decided to stop at the local saloon for a drink before continuing on his journey. Two beers later, the cowboy left the saloon. Unfortunately, when he got outside, he found his horse had been stolen.
Colorado StateKDVR.com

35 Colorado counties see rise in COVID-19 positivity over the last 7 days

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 continues to rise in Colorado. According to state data, Colorado had 665 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday — the highest number since mid-May. A majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. Recent data shows that unvaccinated people accounted for 83.3% of hospitalizations in a single week in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy