Destin Daniel Cretton Praises ‘Eternals’ Director Chloe Zhao
Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton has nothing but positive things to say about Eternals director Chloe Zhao. Destin Daniel Cretton and Chloe Zhao are the first two directors of Asian descent to tackle films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals respectively. Destin Daniel Cretton was given the opportunity to bring the MCU’s first-ever Asian lead superhero to life, through which he showcased his unique sensibilities in crafting intimate character dynamics as exhibited in films such as Short Term 12 and Just Mercy to the larger-than-life scope of the world’s biggest franchise.talesbuzz.com
