Destin Daniel Cretton Praises ‘Eternals’ Director Chloe Zhao

Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler had some special advice for Destin Daniel Cretton before Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. During the movie’s press conference, the director explained that the MCU creator helped alleviate some of his fears before getting things underway. Marvel Studios movies are some of the most hyped productions in Hollywood. That’s a ton of pressure and the Shang-Chi director was unsure if he was going to sign on. However, Coogler basically told him that he was going to be perfectly fine despite that self-criticism. Just produce the best movie possible and the rest would work itself out. Like the Black Panther director, Cretton actually worked in smaller productions. But, Marvel recognized his talent and wanted him to be the one to craft Shang-Chi’s origin story. It’s safe to say he’s done an admirable job if any of the early reactions are anything to go by.