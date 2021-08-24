Cancel
Medical Science

A vaccine against opioid addiction? Researchers at Virginia Tech are working on it.

By Katherine Hafner, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 7 days ago

When an opioid drug enters your brain, it floods dopamine throughout the body, prompting feelings of pleasure and happiness.

As you take more, you build up a tolerance. It then takes more of the drug to capture those same feelings, and over time you can become addicted to achieving that high.

But what if doctors could stop that molecule from getting to your brain in the first place, preventing the high that so dangerously keeps people coming back for more?

Researchers at Virginia Tech are working on such a solution, in the form of a vaccine.

They hope that by training the body to form antibodies against opioids, a shot could not only help people already hooked on the drugs but also prevent others from becoming addicted, said Mike Zhang, a professor of biological systems engineering who’s leading the project.

His team started the work not long before the coronavirus struck. But it’s taken on new gravity in light of the pandemic’s magnifying effects on the opioid epidemic.

Last year was Virginia’s worst on record for drug overdose deaths . Just under 2,300 people fatally overdosed, up more than 40% from the year before, which had already been record-breaking.

Nearly three-quarters of the deaths centered around fentanyl, an extremely potent opioid, with 500 deaths separately or also involving prescription opioids.

Zhang’s research began years ago, with a nicotine vaccine that’s now awaiting a patent.

In the meantime, he said, it became clear that federal health officials were more interested in solving the opioid crisis. So he shifted gears, using the same technology to target opioids instead of nicotine.

The National Institutes of Health awarded the project a $3 million grant in 2019, which can jump to $8.7 million if the researchers hit certain milestones in the next year.

Opioids don’t naturally elicit an immune response, Zhang said. His vaccine would artificially produce one.

The shot includes some opioid molecules on the vaccine’s surface. The vaccine then teaches the recipient’s body to build up antibodies against those molecules.

The next time the body sees them — when someone pops a pain pill, for example — the antibodies combine with the opioid particles into a compound too large to pass from the bloodstream into the brain. (Some will likely still make it through though, which Zhang believes will preserve pain-killing properties for patients who need it.)

“The people who use those drugs will not get the desired high,” Zhang said. “And by doing that, hopefully we’ll encourage the people to quit the addiction.”

It’s all still early on in the process, though.

The team is currently testing its vaccine, which centers around oxycodone, on mice. Zhang said there are promising results but they need to do a lot more studying.

If given the extended grant, he said they plan to modify the vaccine to target fentanyl with the same injection, and then eventually perform the required clinical trials.

There will likely be speed bumps along the way, as in any research project, he said. But he won’t be deterred from the long-term goal. He gets emails from opioid users and family members of those affected, asking when a vaccine will be ready.

“I said, ‘we’re working hard to move forward,’” Zhang said. “I hope eventually we can make an impact in helping this crisis.”

Katherine Hafner, 757-222-5208, katherine.hafner@pilotonline.com

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
