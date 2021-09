If you’re a passionate hiker with a trip to the U.K. on the horizon, consider putting your hillwalking skills to the test by signing up for the National Three Peaks Challenge. This famous multi-peak hike requires participants to summit the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales, usually in just 24 hours. It should be noted that these peaks are the tallest in each of their respective countries and not the tallest in the British Isles: Scotland alone has over 100 mountains taller than England’s highest, Scafell Pike; and 56 taller than Snowdon, the Welsh record-holder.