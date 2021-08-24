Cancel
Stock up, stock down following the Saints' preseason win over Jaguars

By Saints Wire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans took home their first preseason victory of 2021 when they defeated the Trevor Lawrence-led Jacksonville Jaguars 23-21. Saints head coach Sean Payton raised the stakes on Monday when he said that he would prefer to name a starter for the season ahead of the third and final preseason game next Saturday, and Jameis Winston rose to the occasion. He looked impressive against the Jaguars first-team defense. Taysom Hill however faltered as his decision-making skills were once again called into question. Outside of the quarterback competition, multiple players saw their stock rise or fall based on their performance against Jacksonville.

#Saints#Jaguars#Stock#American Football
