Rams QB Matthew Stafford Has Long-Term Vision For His Future With The Team

By Nicholas Cothrel
Posted by 
RamDigest
RamDigest
 7 days ago

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has yet to take a snap under center for the Rams as he remains sidelined for the team's preseason games.

And while he won't get his feet wet with his new team until Sept. 12, the opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, Stafford envisions himself orchestrating McVay's offense for many years to come.

“I hope I’m getting better in this offense for five, seven, 10 years,” Stafford said on Monday after practice. “I hope that my first game on September 12th, isn’t my best game as a Ram. I’d love to have a great one, but I hope I get better and better in this offense with all these guys, with this team as it goes.”

Stafford, the former No. 1 overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, was dealt to Los Angeles in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick.

The Rams inherited Stafford's contract from the Lions that includes at least two seasons under club control before reaching an opt-out year in 2023. With no agreement in place at the time of the trade or any handshake deal constructed, the Rams made the blockbuster move with the hope of two things: Stafford would presumably give them a legit run at a Super Bowl and that he'd be their quarterback of the foreseeable future well beyond his current contract.

“You’ve looked at it, kind of across the league, when guys change spots there’s some really highs, there’s some lows, there’s some things that we’re just going to have battle through and keep working,” Stafford said. “There’s going to be some great games, there’s going to be some games where we need to learn from ‘em and all that, but I’m going to do everything I can to be ready to play pretty darn good.”

Stafford, 33, has shown no signs of slowing down despite entering his 13th season in the NFL. All things point upward regarding Stafford and what he can bring to the Rams entering 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnpCy_0bba5Xtm00

Stafford has traditionally been a downfield passer, and that approach may only accelerate to an even further extent with the weapons to his disposal and McVay calling the shots from the sideline.

However, one other intricate piece to the Rams offense in recent years has been the rushing attack. That was brought into question when running back Cam Akers tore his Achillies prior to training camp, followed by Raymond Calais needing foot/ankle surgery and a minor injury to Darrell Henderson's hand. The running game will go stride-for-stride in Stafford's ability to open things up, using all parts of the field in the Rams' offensive approach.

Nonetheless, Stafford appears thrilled in his new environment, stating publically that he's looking to improve over the next five to 10 years.

Stafford will remain out in the Rams' final preseason game in Denver on Saturday, August 28.

In the meantime, he will continue to progress forward in the understanding of McVay's high-octane offense in preparation for Week 1.



  • What Does Punter Johnny Hekker's Future Look Like With Rams?

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

RamDigest

RamDigest

