District Attorney Hollister provides information regarding legal assistance in the wake of the Dixie Fire

By Editor
Plumas County News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict Attorney David Hollister said the information that he submitted regarding selecting a reputable contractor, created a number of questions about all of the attorney solicitations that are occurring in the wake of the Dixie Fire. He submitted a flyer concerning “Legal Assistance after a Disaster” from the California State Bar Association. The State Bar will be sending hard copies of this pamphlet by the end of the month, but it is included below so that local residents can receive the information as soon as possible. This pamphlet really provides some sound advice for folks in securing legal representation, Hollister said.

