District Attorney Hollister provides information regarding legal assistance in the wake of the Dixie Fire

In her weekly update, Sandy McGrath noted that the COVID case count is at 1,948 for Wright County. There were 15 new cases in the past week. McGrath said that the Delta variant is prevalent and is two times more transmissible than previous variants. She added that she is seeing more children and even babies getting the virus. Vaccinated people can get the Delta variant though the symptoms are usually quite mild. McGrath said that the best weapon against Delta is vaccination as that is still proving very effective. “This virus is not going to stop until we take away the host,” she said. “If it has ‘food,’ it will continue to survive.” The vaccine is widely available, including at Tuesday and Thursday clinics at Public Health.