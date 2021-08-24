The United States is leading DeFi adoption – Chainalysis

The United States is home to some of the most breathtaking views in the entire world. From the stunning beaches in Hawaii to awe-inspiring views at the Grand Canyon, there is something for everyone. Whether you’re a beach lover, a city enthusiast, or a nature adventurer, you can never get bored of exploring the United States. Even when you think you’ve seen it all, there’s always something else to see. In fact, you can spend your lifetime visiting different areas of the country and still not experience everything. So, if you’re planning on updating your travel bucket list, be sure to add the following United States cities to your list.