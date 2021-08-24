The United States is leading DeFi adoption – Chainalysis
• Chainalysis has investigated DeFi adoption since the beginning of 2021. • Venezuela and the Philippines occupy the best positions among the countries that use NFT games. The United States is among the countries that use cryptocurrencies the most worldwide, along with Vietnam, the United Kingdom, China, and Thailand. The decentralized market has gained priority over the months due to tokens like Bitcoin. According to crypto analytics agency Chainalysis, the United States is leading DeFi adoption worldwide.www.cryptopolitan.com
Comments / 0