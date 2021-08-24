Jana Kramer 'Making The Kids Priority' As Mike Caussin Seen With New Woman

Taking some time apart. After eight years together, 90 Day Fiancé’s Russ and Paola Mayfield confirmed they are taking a break from their marriage. “During this pandemic, it’s hit everyone very hard, especially couples who have had to stay indoors with each other 24/7,” Dominique Enchinton, Paola’s manager and owner of Dominion Talent House, told In Touch in a statement on Friday, August 13. “Russ has lost his job during the pandemic, so Paola was the sole breadwinner for the past year. With all of that, it’s definitely taken a toll on both of them being in each other’s faces, so they are going to be taking a break for a little bit.”