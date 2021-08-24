Cancel
Resource Label adds to California holdings

By Staff Reports
Nashville Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePackaging holding company Resource Label Group has acquired a Northern California printer founded in 2004. Terms of Resource Label Group’s deal for Tek Label and Printing, which goes by Teklabel, aren’t being disclosed. Teklabel is headquartered in Milpitas, near San Jose in Silicon Valley, and brings to six the number of firms Resource Label owns in the Northern California market. Founded by Jim Di Bona and David Hinds, Teklabel is home to about 30 employees; their addition has pushed Resource Label’s team to more than 1,500.

