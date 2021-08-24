Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Troy’s Bloomfield, Arkansas State’s McClure earn Sun Belt Weekly Honors

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 7 days ago

(Fr., F – Yeovil, Somerset, England) Trojans freshman forward Erin Bloomfield netted all four goals in Troy’s two opening weekend matches. The Yeovil, Somerset, England, product scored the game winner in a 1-0 win over Nicholls State and recorded her first career hat trick in a 3-0 victory over Alabama A&M. Bloomfield boasts a .667 shooting percentage and leads the Sun Belt in goals (4) and points (8) in just 60 minutes played.

bogalusadailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State#Sun Belt Weekly Honors#Nicholls State#Gk#Red Wolves#Eastern Washington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Statement

The college football world isn’t really buying what Colin Cowherd said about the Nebraska football program. The Huskers lost to Illinois on Saturday, 30-22. Nebraska dropped to 0-1 on the season and is now 12-21 since Scott Frost took over the program. Nebraska was arguably the best program in America...
Oregon Statebuildingthedam.com

Oregon State Basketball: Transfer Forward Alfred Hollins Lands At UTEP

Alfred Hollins, the former Oregon State men’s basketball forward who left the team during the 2020-2021 campaign, announced that he will transfer to UTEP for the upcoming season via a post on his Instagram account. Hollins played in just three games for the Beavers during the 2020-2021 campaign, averaging 3.7...
Troy, ALchatsports.com

Erin Bloomfield Tabbed Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

TROY, Ala. – Following an impressive four-goal opening weekend, Troy forward Erin Bloomfield has been tabbed the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. "Congratulations to Erin Bloomfield for being named the conference player of the week," head coach Nicole Waters said. "In each game,...
Troy, ALchatsports.com

Nicole Waters Earns First Career Victory in Troy's Season Opener

TROY, Ala. – The Nicole Waters era for Troy soccer opened in grand fashion Friday night as the Trojans earned a 1-0 victory over Nicholls State. The season opening victory was also the first career win for Head Coach Nicole Waters. Erin Bloomfield provided the matches only goal of the...
Louisiana Statecrowleytoday.com

Louisiana’s Bryan named Sun Belt Female Student-Athlete of the Year

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball outfielder Ciara Bryan, the Sun Belt Conference Softball Player and Newcomer of the Year in spring 2021, has been voted the conference's 2020-21 Female Student-Athlete of the Year. The Sun Belt Student-Athlete of the Year award, which annually recognizes one female and one male student-athlete, is...
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

Bloomfield gets hat trick for Troy

Troy soccer closed out its 2021 Troy Tournament with a 3-0 victory on Sunday over Alabama A&M. The win was the Trojans second shutout of the weekend and second of the season. For the second consecutive match Erin Bloomfield provided the Trojans with the game-winning goal while adding multiple insurance goals in the second period. Two of Bloomfield’s goals were assisted by Ella Owen and Taytum Terrell. Lindsey LaRoche earned her third career shutout victory, first of the year, while stopping two shots on goal.
New Orleans, LAchatsports.com

Sun Belt Announces 2020-21 Academic Honors

NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference added nearly 2,500 student-athletes to the Commissioner’s List and Academic Honor Roll for the 2020-21 school year. Those recognized included 1,373 student-athletes on the Commissioner’s List and 1,018 student-athletes on the Academic Honor Roll list. The Commissioner's List honors student-athletes who earned a...
Florida Statechatsports.com

UCF, Memphis and South Florida Earn Weekly Women's Soccer Honors

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly women’s soccer awards for the first week of the regular season. Miller started off the season in style, recording a hat trick in a 4-0 Tiger win against Southeast Missouri State on Thursday, August 19.
Mississippi Statehailstate.com

State Trio Earns Summer All-Conference Honors

STARKVILLE – A trio of Mississippi State soccer players was recognized by their respective summer leagues over the weekend, taking home all-conference honors. Monigo Karnley was named the United Women's Soccer Southeast Conference Offensive Player of the Year along with earning a spot on the All-Southeast Conference team. Gwen Mummert and Maddy Anderson earned all-conference honors in the Women's Premier Soccer League.
Sportsbartonsports.com

Testoni and Gerdau earn "Barton Sport's Weekly Athletic Award Honors" #GoBarton

Barton Volleyball player Mylena Testoni and Women's Soccer player Annika Gerdau have earned the "Barton Sport's Weekly Athletic Award Honors". Mylena Testoni of the vollebyall team was named the KJCCC Player of the Week on August 24th. Testoni the Region VI reigning Most Valuable Player picked up where she left off from last year in leading 12th ranked Barton to a trio of sweeps to open up the 21' campaign. The first team All-American posted three double-double performances, attacking at a .557 clip, and had just four errors in seventy swings.
Auburn, ALauburntigers.com

Haddock, Malonson earn SEC weekly honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Sophomore midfielder Anna Haddock and fifth-year defender Alyssa Malonson earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors following their performances in wins against Samford and No. 12 BYU last week. Haddock was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, while Malonson earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors....
College Sportsmyrtlebeachonline.com

Five things to know about Coastal Carolina football in 2021

The Coastal Carolina football team captivated the nation in 2020, going 11-1 and charming the masses with their fun-loving, mullet-sporting ways. Now, the Chanticleers, who surprised many last year, enter this season as the hunted. They shared the Sun Belt Conference title with Louisiana after the championship game was canceled due to coronavirus issues.
Arkansas StateKait 8

Arkansas State women’s soccer falls at Missouri State

An eighth minute marker by Missouri State was enough as the Arkansas State women’s soccer team was dealt a 1-0 setback Thursday afternoon in a non-conference fixture at Allison South Stadium. In the third minute, Sarah Sodoma nearly put A-State (1-1-1) on the board with a shot from the left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy