Troy’s Bloomfield, Arkansas State’s McClure earn Sun Belt Weekly Honors
(Fr., F – Yeovil, Somerset, England) Trojans freshman forward Erin Bloomfield netted all four goals in Troy’s two opening weekend matches. The Yeovil, Somerset, England, product scored the game winner in a 1-0 win over Nicholls State and recorded her first career hat trick in a 3-0 victory over Alabama A&M. Bloomfield boasts a .667 shooting percentage and leads the Sun Belt in goals (4) and points (8) in just 60 minutes played.bogalusadailynews.com
