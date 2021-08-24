Troy’s Bloomfield, Arkansas State’s McClure earn Sun Belt Weekly Honors

Troy soccer closed out its 2021 Troy Tournament with a 3-0 victory on Sunday over Alabama A&M. The win was the Trojans second shutout of the weekend and second of the season. For the second consecutive match Erin Bloomfield provided the Trojans with the game-winning goal while adding multiple insurance goals in the second period. Two of Bloomfield’s goals were assisted by Ella Owen and Taytum Terrell. Lindsey LaRoche earned her third career shutout victory, first of the year, while stopping two shots on goal.