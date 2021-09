Soon, Magic: The Gathering players will be able to summon Chun Li and other characters from Magic: The Gathering into battles with other planeswalkers. Earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast announced that they would release a Street Fighter-themed Secret Lair drop for Magic: The Gathering. Few details were announced about the new set other than that the cards would be mechanically unique, meaning that the cards would have keywords and abilities new to Magic: The Gathering. One of these abilities is the "Multikicker" keyword, which will appear on Chun Li's cards. The Street Fighter Secret Lair will be released in 2022. You can check out a first look at the artwork for Chun Li below: