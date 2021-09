After so much uncertainty, Pisgah football is ready to hit the field in its season opener at Enka. Last week, the team’s planned opener against Brevard was abruptly postponed due to COVID restrictions in Transylvania County. Although The Bears found a new opponent in Crest High School, that game was canceled when a flood devastated the Canton and Cruso areas. But this week, it seems like everything is set for head coach Brett Chappell and his players to suit up.