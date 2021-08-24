Dierks Bentley Jokes About Not Getting an Invite to Blake Shelton's Wedding: 'I Know Who Invited Me'

All eyes are on Blake Shelton ... and Gwen Stefani's Twitter account right now. Ever since the No Doubt singer changed her profile picture on Twitter on August 14, a handful of Gwen's followers have been a little suspicious about who is actually running her account. It all started when *someone* posted her #NewProfilePic on Twitter last Saturday, which featured two Blake fans holding beers at one of his concerts. Both were wearing epic Blake-loving shirts, with one reading, "My ideal weight is Blake Shelton on me" and the second saying, "If found return to Blake Shelton."