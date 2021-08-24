Cancel
Dierks Bentley Jokes About Not Getting an Invite to Blake Shelton's Wedding: 'I Know Who Invited Me'

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It was amazing, you know? It was so great seeing him," Bentley said. "We hadn't seen each other in a long time." Bentley also joked about not being invited to Shelton’s wedding earlier this year to fellow music star Gwen Stefani, though Bentley added that he understood wanting to keep the ceremony small. "Well, I got an invitation the first wedding, but I didn't get one to the second," he shared. "So I know who invited me!"

