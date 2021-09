Keep an eye on this page for live updates of the Warzone Event!. Call of Duty Vanguard is on the way - that much is inevitable - and we're hours away from the full reveal of what's on offer. We've seen a cryptic Teaser Trailer and Call of Duty has been sharing information about the Battle of Verdansk for a while now... But, what do we actually know about the upcoming Warzone Event and the planned Vanguard reveal? Here's the latest ahead of, and during, the event later.