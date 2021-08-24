Mythical Beasts Fly High in the Latest Shang-Chi TV Spot

The marketing for the next major Marvel movie continues. Yesterday, fans were able to buy tickets for the upcoming Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and we also got a ton of new stuff to look at as well. There were four new posters that were dropped, a clip, a featurette, and all sorts of fun stuff for fans to look at. The clip is the first time we've really gotten a chance to see what kind of movie this is going to be. The premiere was last night so the first social media reactions have hit the internet. We'll have to see how the early box office numbers look when it comes to whether or not people are willing to risk a theater to see this movie.