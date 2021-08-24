Cancel
Mythical Beasts Fly High in the Latest Shang-Chi TV Spot

SuperHeroHype
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMythical Beasts Fly High in the Latest Shang-Chi TV Spot. With only 10 days left to go until Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters, Marvel is getting ready to welcome the master of kung fu into its stable of superhumans. That’s why the latest TV spot for the film honors all the heroes who set the stage for his arrival. But more importantly, it offers a glimpse into a strange new corner of the MCU. Check it out for yourself below.

MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
TV & VideosSuperHeroHype

Star Trek: Prodigy’s Opening Sequence Reveals a Soaring Protostar

Star Trek: Prodigy’s Opening Sequence Reveals a Soaring Protostar. Paramount+’s Star Trek: Prodigy is one step closer to its debut. During a recent TCA panel for the series, executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman unveiled the show’s opening title sequence, which gives viewers an idea where the USS Protostar’s young crew will boldly go when their adventure begins later this year. You can check it out for yourself below.
Moviesshortlist.com

Marvel's Shang-Chi: the first reactions are in!

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings comes at a pivotal time for Marvel. Not only does the movie have to usher in Phase 4 (from a movie point of view), it is also being released at a time when the box office is still not back to its best.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Shang-Chi : The reviews are in!

Seems like Marvel’s latest has the potential to make a few maltesers for Disney – and after what Scarlett Johansson’s lawyer is likely planning to collect from the house of mouse, it could be timely. “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”, opening September 2 locally, is going against...
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Time Travels With Cyberpunk Nezuko

Demon Slayer as a franchise has always taken place during a fictional era in which a feudal take on Japan is blended with the world of supernatural as flesh-eating beasts stalk the night, and it's no surprise that one of the fan-favorite characters of the Shonen franchise has proved to be the demon influenced sister of Tanjiro, Nezuko. With one Cosplayer deciding to bring Nezuko into the future by giving her a cyberpunk makeover, it's clear that the series has earned its place as one of the biggest Shonen franchises to arrive thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump.
Video GamesComicBook

Avatar Legends Breaks Kickstarter Record for Biggest TTRPG Campaign

Avatar Legends has become the biggest tabletop roleplaying game to ever launch on Kickstarter. After just three days, the Kickstarter for Avatar Legends has broken the Kickstarter record for biggest tabletop roleplaying game ever. The upcoming tabletop game, which will allow players to build tabletop roleplaying games set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: Legend of Korra, beat the record previously established by Matt Colville's Strongholds & Followers, which raised $2.1 million over 30 days. By comparison, the Kickstarter for Magpie Games is currently sitting (as of press time) at $4 million with 24 days remaining on its 30 day campaign.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Watch This Cool Short Film That Builds The Battlefield 2042 Story

EA has released a new Battlefield 2042 short film that builds the foundation of the story for the upcoming game’s setting. Called ‘Exodus,’ it’s a 9-minute short film that explains the events leading up to the game. More accurately, what triggers the events that have led to all-out war. Back...
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Shang-Chi Cast and Crew on the Marvel Studios Film

Vital Thrills got a chance to talk to the Shang-Chi cast and crew last week about the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios film, opening exclusively in theaters on September 3. The Shang-Chi cast, director Destin Daniel Cretton, and producer Kevin Feige gave us the scoop on what’s coming in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest offering.
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ TV Spot Teases Wong

A new Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings TV spot shows more of Wong. It has been known for a while that the sorcerer Wong will be appearing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Previous trailers and TV spots have shown the powerful sorcerer taking on the Abomination in a cage match. Now, a new TV spot for the latest Marvel film shows more of the Doctor Strange character.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Shang-Chi: Posters, a Clip, New TV Spot, & More as Tickets Go On Sale

The marketing for the next major Marvel movie continues. Yesterday, fans were able to buy tickets for the upcoming Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and we also got a ton of new stuff to look at as well. There were four new posters that were dropped, a clip, a featurette, and all sorts of fun stuff for fans to look at. The clip is the first time we've really gotten a chance to see what kind of movie this is going to be. The premiere was last night so the first social media reactions have hit the internet. We'll have to see how the early box office numbers look when it comes to whether or not people are willing to risk a theater to see this movie.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf review: "Goes where The Witcher fears to tread"

Don’t tell Geralt, but Nightmare of the Wolf goes where The Witcher fears to tread. Netflix’s animated feature-length prequel comes from one of the main show’s staff writers, Beau DeMayo, and the animators over at Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra). And while the movie may wobble during its final moments, the journey there has a vigor that, even on his best day, Henry Cavill’s monster hunter fails to match.
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

The world reacts to ‘Shang-Chi’ — the newest Marvel movie

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” made its Hollywood debut Monday night, and the first reactions are already here. In this new Marvel film, Shang Chi (Simu Liu) learns about his family’s legendary past, which includes using 10 rings that contain mystical powers. Shang Chi then goes to battle others for the sake of the 10 rings.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Hemsworth Welcomes Latest Marvel Hero Shang-Chi Into The MCU

The God of Thunder himself has welcomed the latest Marvel hero into the MCU family. Next month will see the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, featuring the debut of Simu Liu’s eponymous Shang-Chi. The character is the franchise’s very first Asian leading man, so this movie is a major deal for the cinematic universe and the superhero genre as a whole.
TV & Videosheroichollywood.com

‘Shang-Chi’: TV Spots Show New Footage Of Simu Liu In Mystical Action

New TV spots for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings show off new footage of Simu Liu in mystical action sequences. Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is less than two weeks away from hitting theaters, and early reactions to the film are very positive. The film stars Simu Liu in the titular role, and will introduce audiences to the newest MCU hero.
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

The ‘Shang-Chi’ controversy, explained

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” hasn’t even hit theaters yet and it’s already drawing controversy. “Shang-Chi” has been billed as a film that will be released in movie theaters only, unlike other recent hit Hollywood films, which have been released on streaming services because of the pandemic.

