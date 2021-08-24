Mythical Beasts Fly High in the Latest Shang-Chi TV Spot
Mythical Beasts Fly High in the Latest Shang-Chi TV Spot. With only 10 days left to go until Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters, Marvel is getting ready to welcome the master of kung fu into its stable of superhumans. That’s why the latest TV spot for the film honors all the heroes who set the stage for his arrival. But more importantly, it offers a glimpse into a strange new corner of the MCU. Check it out for yourself below.www.superherohype.com
