Review: A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version (Nintendo Switch)
After its 2019 release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One was met with critical acclaim, A Plague Tale: Innocence has now come to the Nintendo Switch. A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version tells the story of Amicia de Rune and her brother Hugo as they flee the French Inquisition who have murdered their parents and are hunting them down. As well as avoiding the soldiers, you also have to be wary of the terrifyingly organised plague rats infesting the land.purenintendo.com
