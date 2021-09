The first-ever Liga MX-MLS All-Star Game is hours away from kick-off, shifting the media spotlight away from breaking news at the national team level. It will be interesting to see how the media – on both sides of the border – interprets the events at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Talk of bragging rights is somewhat overblown, though pride will no doubt play a role in the outcome of tonight’s game, as it appeared to during Tuesday night’s All-Star Skills Challenge.