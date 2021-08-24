Cancel
NFL

Seahawks roster tracker: CB Pierre Desir is being released

By Tim Weaver
 7 days ago
The Seahawks are releasing cornerback Pierre Desir, according to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

Desir has bounced around a lot since the Browns picked him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. He put in two years in Cleveland, three with the Colts and one each with the Ravens, Chargers and Jets. This was Desir’s second stint in Seattle – he spent part of the 2016 season on their practice squad. All together, he’s appeared in 73 career games, totaling eight interceptions and 200 solo tackles.

Desir’s release is likely to make room for tight end Luke Willson, who is expected to re-sign with the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks: 8 potential trade targets before the 2021 season

