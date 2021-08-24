Ranking the Bears rookie class heading into final preseason game

With two weeks of preseason in the books, there’s plenty to like about the Chicago Bears rookie class.

There’s been plenty of opportunities for young players to make an impact, and we’ve seen that with a few, notably quarterback Justin Fields and nose tackle Khyiris Tonga.

With a bulk of starters likely to sit out Saturday’s preseason finale against the Titans, it’ll provide even more opportunities for these rookies to make a lasting impression heading into the final round of roster cuts next Tuesday.

Here’s a look at how Chicago’s rookie class ranks through the first two preseason games:

1

QB Justin Fields

AP Photo/David Banks

It’s safe to say Justin Fields has exceeded expectations since his arrival in Chicago to the point where there’s a legitimate argument to be made for him to start in Week 1. It’s in his poise, his accuracy, how he uses his mobility to evade pressure and make things happen that few other quarterbacks can do. While Fields has been playing against second-string defenses, he’s also been playing with second-string players, where he’s elevated the play of some and managed to make something out of nothing at times. We’ll see if Fields will finally get some reps with the starters in the preseason finale. But it’s clear Fields is ready to start right now.

2

NT Khyiris Tonga

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Khyiris Tonga isn’t getting as much love as he should, such is the life of a nose tackle. But he’s been one of the Bears’ best rookies so far in the preseason, where he’s showcased his ability to not only stop the run but apply interior pass rush. There’s a ton of depth on the defensive line, and Tonga has a clear path to a roster spot as the backup nose tackle to Eddie Goldman. Tonga is someone who figures to serve a big role as a rookie.

3

RB Khalil Herbert

Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

Khalil Herbert is someone who has impressed during training camp and the preseason, where he showed he could potentially make a push to surpass Damien Williams as RB2. Last week against the Bills, Herbert had three carries for 15 yards and scored a 13-yard touchdown run. Herbert also made an impression in the return game, where he returned four kickoffs for 75 yards, averaging 18.8 yards per return. Herbert is someone who can no doubt contribute immediately as a rookie both on offense and special teams.

4

WR Dazz Newsome

AP Photo/David Banks

Wide receiver Dazz Newsome has been making up for lost time this summer after starting training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he recovered from a broken collarbone. Since his return, he’s flashed his speed and ability to get separation. Newsome saw just one target last Saturday against the Bills, where he caught a seven-yard pass. Newsome, who should earn a spot on the 53-man roster, has seen some looks at punt returner, where he figures to factor in this season. Newsome knows he can show more in that regard, and he’ll another chance to do that Saturday against the Titans.

5

OT Larry Borom

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

With Teven Jenkins sidelined indefinitely, fifth-round rookie Larry Borom has an opportunity to compete for the starting left tackle job with veteran and future Hall of Fame Jason Peters. While Peters has been taking the starting reps at left tackle over the last couple of days in practice, Borom has seen some reps with the first-team offense, as well. Borom saw playing time at left tackle with the second-team offense against the Bills, where he held up pretty well. We’ll see if he can do enough to unseat the veteran.

6

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Graham Jr. has been a player flying under the radar this summer. But he’s someone who you’d like to see get more opportunities, as his instincts and ball skills have been on display both in preseason and practice. Last week against the Bills, Graham made a nice play on a ball for what looked to be an interception. It was ruled incomplete, but it was good instincts by the rookie and certainly a play that’ll stand out on tape. Given there hasn’t been a clear-cut winner at outside or slot corner, you’d like to see Graham get a chance to prove himself.

7

OT Teven Jenkins

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a disappointing start to Teven Jenkins’ career, as a back issue has sidelined him indefinitely. Jenkins hadn’t practiced during training camp as the Bears exercised every route to a solution to a new back issue before surgery. While Nagy insists Jenkins could return at some point this season, you certainly don’t want to rush things with a back injury.