Patriots cut four players with preseason finale looming

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The New England Patriots released four players on Tuesday morning, according to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. Wide receiver Devin Ross, safety Malik Gant, long snapper Brian Khoury and offensive lineman RJ Prince have all been released.

Ross was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on June 21. This was his second stint with New England. He was signed by the Patriots to their practice squad on October 15, 2019.

Gant was signed by the Patriots on August 10. He missed all of the 2020 season as a result of an injury he suffered in New England’s preseason finale against New York last year.

Khoury was signed by New England on August 9 in an effort to add depth to the position after Joe Cardona suffered an injury.

As New England wraps up their preseason, roster trimming is in full swing.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

