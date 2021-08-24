Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

By JustForex
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany’s Manufacturing PMI index also slowed in August. In general, in Europe, economic activity in the manufacturing sector decreased. On the other hand, the business activity index in the services sector remained at about the same levels. Economists expect the data to be much better in the third quarter. Due to a sharp drop in the dollar index, the European currency managed to get stronger yesterday.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency Pair#Price Index#Us Dollar#Pmi#European#Eur#British#Macd#The Bank Of Japan#Usd#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
CurrenciesUS News and World Report

Marketmind: Currencies at a Crossroad

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. Just a few weeks ago, it appeared that there was little that could knock a robust dollar. Fast forward, and uncertainty over the timing of Federal Reserve tapering is providing ammunition for dollar bears. And recent days have seen the greenback...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Could Continue To Edge Up

On Wednesday, the common European currency surged by 57 pips or 0.44% against the Japanese Yen. The 50– hour simple moving average led the currency pair higher during yesterday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest that the exchange rate would continue to trend in the ascending channel pattern during the following...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

Following an unsuccessful test at the resistance level of 1.1829 and a short consolidation around 1.1800, the currency pair made another attempt to breach the mentioned resistance and the second test was successful. The forecast is for the bulls to build up the momentum and approach the next resistance level of 1.1893. In the negative direction, the first support lies at 1.1800. Today, increased activity can be expected around the announcement of the data on the initial jobless claims for the United States at 12:30 GMT.
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Gains Bullish Momentum, 0.7400 Is The Key

AUD/USD started a fresh increase above the 0.7280 resistance. It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near 0.7315 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD extended its increase, while GBP/USD is still below 1.3800. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI increased from 59.5 to 59.9 in August 2021. AUD/USD Technical Analysis.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Currency markets at vital inflection points

As written yesterday to EUR/USD 1.1847 was protected by day trade highs at 1.1850 and 1.1858. EUR/USD traded to 1.1858, through 1.1847 to 1.1837. USD/JPY as written yesterday short 110.43 targets 109.94. USD/JPY traded to 109.87 lows for a quick day trade at +55 pips. Sunday. JPY cross pairs higher...
Businessactionforex.com

Yen Crosses Trading Up But Markets Stay Generally Cautious

While NASDAQ surged to new record high overnight, overall closes were mixed with DOW slightly down. Asia markets also lack a clear direction. Investors appear to remain cautious ahead of US non-farm payroll report tomorrow. So far, New Zealand and Australian Dollars are the strongest ones for the week. Canadian Dollar is lagging far behind with WTI oil price struggling around 68 handle. Swiss Franc and Yen are the worst performing ones. But both are just range bound against the greenback, which is clearly weak against other Europeans and commodity currencies.
StocksInternational Business Times

Most Asian Markets Rise As Dealers Focus On Recovery Outlook

Most Asian equities extended their impressive run on Thursday as Covid concerns eased and traders grew more optimistic that the Federal Reserve will continue to provide extensive support for some time, while focus turned to the release of US jobs data at the end of the week. Wall Street provided...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/JPY Potential Target At 152.00

The GBP/JPY currency pair failed to break the 151.50 resistance level on Tuesday. As a result, the British Pound fell by 41 pips or 0.27% against the Japanese Yen during Tuesday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest that the exchange rate could trend bullish during the following trading session. The possible...
Currenciesactionforex.com

XAUUSD Is Possibly Bearish

The MACD indicator line is slightly above 0, staying neutral. The RSI is slightly above 50. The U.S. dollar started gaining power after days of weakness, so did the Treasury yields. In this situation, XAUUSD may decline. If the price passes the initial support level of 1,809.84, it could test...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Currency market: Trade rank results

As written yesterday, EUR/USD higher required a break at 1.1845. EUR/USD traded to 1.1844 then to current lows at 1.1793. Today, higher must break above 1.1847. Day trade highs today are located at 1.1850 and 1.1858. EUR/USD 1.1847 is protected to short tops for today. Lows today could easily achieve 1.1751 and 1.1838.
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Holding On to Recent Gains

After reaching the psychological resistance of $1800, which gives the bulls the impetus to move higher, gold's gains continued to the resistance level of $1823 before settling around $1813 as of this writing. The price of gold is awaiting the announcement of the US jobs numbers this week, which strongly affect the performance of the US dollar, and therefore the price of gold.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Bounces Off Support

On Tuesday, the US Dollar surged by 67 pips or 0.54% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during Tuesday’s trading session. Given that the support level of 1.2580 holds, bullish traders may pressure the exchange rate higher during Wednesday’s trading session. The...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Stalled Gains, Awaiting News

The EUR/USD's recent gains from its bullish rebound stopped at the 1.1845 resistance level and settled around 1.1796 as of this writing. The pair is waiting for stronger catalysts to complete the correction or return to the general bearish long-term trend. The euro's recent momentum evaporated from the announcement that European consumer prices rose more than expected in August, buoyed in large part by more expensive fuels. Economists say the jump is temporary, but it may raise questions about how long inflation will continue to rise. The 19 countries using the euro saw their inflation rate rise to 3.0% annually in August, up from 2.2% in July, according to figures from the European Union statistics agency Eurostat.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After rebounding from 1.1844 and then finishing the descending impulse at 1.1796, EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range above the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct upwards to reach 1.1818; if to the downside – start a new decline with the short-term target at 1.1770.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: AUD/USD Testing Resistance Ahead Of Key Data Releases

As my colleague Tony Sycamore noted yesterday, Australian traders will be closely monitoring the release of the country’s Q2 GDP report. Although the data precedes the ongoing lockdowns in Sydney and Victoria, it “…is expected to garner serious media attention because a heavy contraction in GDP in Q3 is already guaranteed due to lockdowns.” Later in the week, traders will refocus their attention on the country’s July retail sales release, which is expected to decline -1.9% m/m.
Currenciesmarketpulse.com

Currency markets move sideways

Currency markets contented themselves with consolidating recent moves, with no data of note released overnight to shift expectations materially. The dollar index was unchanged overnight at 92.69 but has edged 0.15% lower to 92.55 in Asia. Today, the primary movers have been the Australian and New Zealand dollars, which have dragged the euro and sterling higher, depressing the dollar index.
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum Awaiting News

The price of gold is still stable around three-week highs, reaching the level of $1819 as of this writing. The gains of the yellow metal came as the yield of the dollar and US bonds fell as a result of the words of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Neutral Ahead of Jobs Data

Even with a US dollar weakened by the Fed's comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium, the USD/JPY did not experience strong losses as did the other US dollar pairs. The pair only retreated to the level of 109.70 and then started back to the threshold of the psychological resistance at 110.00 in this morning's trading.
StocksFXStreet.com

Emini S&P 500 futures premarket analysis

The fact that the Fed is willing to start to taper in the face of this Delta variant coming through does suggest they have confidence that the economy is going to stand on its own. The Feds signals that policy makers will only gradually cut back on asset purchases, and that they are still a long way from raising interest rates, also offers a cushion for the market against any shock factors. I’m sure the work they have done in keeping our markets from collapsing since March 2020 cannot be spooked under any circumstances. Today, data on consumer confidence, due out at 10 a.m. Leisure travel appears subdued into the end of summer and into school reopenings so that would be an imperfect gauge for consumer confidence measurements as we roll into the end of summer. In European market news, and in an interview that brought the taper debate from the U.S. to Europe, ECB governing member opined that the region’s recovery allows the monetary authority to consider scaling back emergency bond purchases. European markets have stalled and that is bleeding into our premarket this morning. Value remains intact although some consolidation would be normal to expect after a solid up day and a sideways day that follows.
Businessnorthstarmonthly.com

Currency unbound

To trade is human, and trade over distance and time and debt needs to be accounted for, and so currencies were born. As trade expanded beyond known society, so those currencies needed to be backed by something stronger than merely the transactions they account for, and thus came the idea of a backing by something of intrinsic value: a commodity, a precious metal such as gold. Then currency could perform another useful function: it could be a store of value.

Comments / 0

Community Policy