Hi- Can you please give this $100 along with my apology to the girl who was at the hostess station/podium taking names to be seated for dinner on Monday July 5th at around 5-6 p.m. I was very rude to her - which is out of character for me -I have way more respect for people than I showed that day. Pre-dinner cocktails before getting to the Bluff may have contributed--No excuse…