Massive New Project Will Help San Diego Cut Reliance On Imported Water 50%

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – As the world watches the chaos unfold in Afghanistan, San Diego nonprofits are racing to prepare for an influx of refugees already arriving to our area. As of August 23, the local chapter of the International Rescue Committee said they have taken in 33 people with more expected in the coming days. In addition, Jewish Family Services San Diego has welcomed 17 families totaling 74 individuals. While the State Department is expecting to evacuate 20,000+ Afghan refugees to the United States, it remains unclear how many will end up here in San Diego.