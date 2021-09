Boo! Cheetos is scaring up a new Halloween snack. Summer isn’t officially over, but have you noticed Halloween stuff popping up everywhere already?! Stores like HomeGoods are full of Halloween and fall decor. Starbucks has launched its PSLs. And the next time you’re at the grocery store, you might see Cheetos newest ghoulish snack: Spookies. It’s the same cheesy flavored crackers but in the shape of tiny bats and ghosts. Call me a child buy I love any holiday-themed snacks. Do you think it’s too early for this stuff to be out? (Some stores even have Christmas stuff out already!) Will you be trying Cheetos Spookies or are they a pass for you?