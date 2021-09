North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn warned of “bloodshed” if American elections continue to be “rigged.”. “The things that we are wanting to fight for, it doesn’t matter if our votes don’t count,” Cawthorn told a crowd Sunday evening at a local GOP headquarters in Franklin County, North Carolina, according to a now-restricted livestream posted to Facebook and a series of videos circulated on Twitter by a Democratic congressional staffer. “Because, you know, if our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen, then it’s going to lead to one place — and it’s bloodshed.”