Pac-12 Conference Forms Alliance With Big Ten, ACC

College football’s long offseason officially ended on Saturday with five games to kick off the 2021 season. Illinois upset Nebraska 30-22, San Jose State and Fresno State scored easy wins in non-conference play, UTEP soundly defeated New Mexico State and UCLA handled Hawaii 44-10. The first full week of games begins on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and continues into Labor Day on Monday night with Louisville meeting Ole Miss in Atlanta. The Week 1 NCAAF slate features 84 games, including huge showdowns between Alabama and Miami, along with Clemson and Georgia meeting in Charlotte.
