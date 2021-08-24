Cancel
Pac-12 Conference Forms Alliance With Big Ten, ACC

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 7 days ago
The Pac-12 Conference, which includes UCLA and USC, announced an alliance today with the Big Ten and the Atlantic Coast Conference that will include interconference games in football and men's and women's basketball.

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

