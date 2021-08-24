Cancel
Plumville, PA

PLUMVILLE MAN ENTERS PLEAS ON ARSON, OTHER CHARGES

By Hometown5
 8 days ago

In Indiana County Court on Friday, a Plumville man charged with multiple arsons entered guilty pleas for several cases. Court records indicate that 21-year-old Dylan Dalessio was charged in six separate filings with arson and related crimes in connection with a series of fires between 2016 and 2019 in Northern Indiana County. Dalessio was also facing charges with his father concerning attempted intimidation of a witness.

