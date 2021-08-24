PLUMVILLE MAN ENTERS PLEAS ON ARSON, OTHER CHARGES
In Indiana County Court on Friday, a Plumville man charged with multiple arsons entered guilty pleas for several cases. Court records indicate that 21-year-old Dylan Dalessio was charged in six separate filings with arson and related crimes in connection with a series of fires between 2016 and 2019 in Northern Indiana County. Dalessio was also facing charges with his father concerning attempted intimidation of a witness.www.wpxz1041fm.com
