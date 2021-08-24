Cancel
Restaurants

Lee Maen of Innovative Dining Group (IDG): “The rewarding nature of building the family of your employees”

By Chef Vicky Colas
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rewarding nature of building the family of your employees. As you grow, you watch people get married, become successful in other ways, or even have kids because they met in our restaurants. It feels good to see people start from the bottom and work their way to the top. We created these places for memories to be made. It’s beyond rewarding to know that we are a part of not only our guest’s journeys but our team’s as well.

Comments / 0

#The Restaurant Group#Real Estate#Manhattan#Food Drink#Innovative Dining Group#Idg#Boa Steakhouse#American#Uae#Boa Abu Dhabi#Pizzarev
