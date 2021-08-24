Cancel
TV & Videos

Billions fans will be "immediately thrown back into the story" when Season 5 resumes

Primetimer
 7 days ago
Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine said at the TV press tour that while the pandemic affected things with the back half of Season 5 off-screen, viewers won't see any differences on-screen. “We did make a few adjustments in shooting the last five episodes post-pandemic to allow for shooting in a pandemic,” he said. “Story-wise, we stayed true to the original plan. Having seen those five episodes they come back just shot out of a cannon and you are immediately thrown back into the story — no need to review the earlier episodes.”

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

