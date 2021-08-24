Cancel
‘American Choppers’ Star Paul Teutul Sr. Shows Incredible Deck Views in New Video Appreciating Time Away From ‘Everyday Routine’

By Kati Kuuseoks
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdpwB_0bbZwyCI00

Paul Teutul Sr., best known for his work on “American Choppers,” decided to step away from his everyday routine and shake things up. Between bike restorations and metal-working, the star stays busy, but everyone needs a little R & R sometimes. Paul decided to share a moment of peace with his 303k followers in an Instagram post. The photo shows off the view from Paul’s deck. There are trees gently swaying and stretching for miles and miles. Although there aren’t any waterfalls visible, their relaxing sounds accompany the video.

One commenter likened the views to a big field of broccoli. Many others tried to picture how beautiful the spot would look with the soon changing colors of Fall.

Paul Teutul Sr. Wants To Build Your Dream Chopper

The competition to get a custom bike designed by Paul Teutul Sr. and crew entirely from scratch is nearing its end. The competition has been going on for quite some time now, and fan votes have narrowed it down to who they think are the best contenders. Voting for the Final Eight is taking place through Facebook and ends Thursday, August 26th at 10PM EDT. The semi-finalists include Edward Lathrop, Karl Hughes, Rodney Logan, Gary Bates, William Higley, James Kalk, and Mark Weaver.

After August 26th, the remaining competitors will move forward to the finals. From August 27th-September 2nd, voting will then reset. It will then be up to the public to decide the winner of the Dream Chopper Competition. In addition to winning the custom bike, the winner will also reserve a guest spot on the actual show.

The previous winner of the competition, Joe Rasulo, is a former detective and US Army veteran. Rasulo had just over 30 years of riding experience at the close of 2020’s competition. When it came to his dream bike, Rasulo worked with Teutul and crew on a classic frame. Tank art was added later to pay homage to his service to the country as well.

The Cause

As an avid supporter of animal rescue, Paul Teutul Sr. has partnered with the Hudson Valley SPCA Foundation as part of the competition campaign. HVSPCA is strictly a no-kill animal shelter that works to combat animal neglect and abuse while also pushing for adoption. In a recent Twitter post, Paul shared the story behind a recent rescue of theirs.

The photos show an adorable litter of kittens snuggled up together in a warm blanket after being rescued from almost drowning. A small percentage of all purchased votes from the competition will go on to benefit HVSPCA and its plethora of animals in need. The official terms and conditions relay that the sponsor will donate no less than 25% of its net proceeds earned from votes purchased to the Hudson Valley SPCA.

